Wilder by Far

"The Red Green Show is kind of like the flu; not everybody gets it." - Red, The Red Green Show
Downtown Houston at sunset. The buildings are tall, but they won’t save you from a plague of frogs.
The Mrs. made the mistake of exposing The Boy to the term “flash flood” during when we were turned back by wet highway patrolmen recently as the highway we were driving on began to resemble a bayou (that’s a local term that replaces “fetid swamp filled with reptiles and pond scum” for the non-Southerners in teh Intarwebs). Driving in a bayou is not good if you use the standard-issue Texas Mercedes™ or Jaguar©. A little-known fact is that the State of Texas purchases a new Mercedes® for each driver as a standard issue car when you get your driver’s license down here. If you have a good driving record and sufficient plastic surgery to be a TWIT (Trophy Wife In Training), you get the Jaguar™.
So, after Houston flooded, it was announced that Texas officially had developed Swine Flu. I don’t know if you’ve heard of Swine Flu (different that Sine Flue, where you calculate trig problems all day) but Swine Flu is perhaps the SECOND HORSEMAN of the APORKALYPSE. I knew Texas had felt a bit warm recently, but I never would have guessed. Sadly, I guess that means I’m not supposed to eat bacon (mmmm, sweet, crunchy baaaaaacon) or ham (mmmmm, salty pink ham). An aside - Ma Wilder always wept when I ate ham, because I slathered it in ketchup, which was okay because I would slather anything classified as an “animal” – turkey, fish sticks, sausage – with ketchup when I ate it. This must mean that corn is an animal, because it got ketchup, too. (Full disclosure – that’s really still the case – meat is just an excuse to eat more ketchup, and on more than one occasion I ate two pieces of bread with ketchup as the only filling – but enough about college.)
Since we’re in Biblical punishment mode, I’m guessing that a plague of non-Muppet™ frogs will be hitting us soon. When I was ten or so, watching Charlton Heston tell God that he could have his Commandments back from his cold, dead fingers, I always wondered why a plague of frogs was bad. Frankly, I still do. What do frogs do that is worse than the whole “river of blood” and “curse of baldness on Yul Brenner”? I suppose it would be bad if the frogs were zombie frogs, or perhaps if they were just really big frogs that were hurled from the sky at 200 miles per hour and dented your
I think if Hollywood were to redo the Ten Commandments, it would probably star Brad Pitt as Moses, since, hey, why the hell not? I think Ramses, Pharaoh of all Egypt would probably be played by Alan Greenspan, or maybe Vin Diesel if they wanted to go younger. I could see them updating it, and Pharaoh would be confronted with:
Instead of rivers of blood, perhaps we could replace that with, oh, Nancy Pelosi?
Instead of baldness, why not a mysterious flu?
Instead of falling frogs, failing megabanks that would cripple the economy?
Okay, maybe I got some of those a little wrong, but you get the idea. Then Brad Pitt would show up in Congress and say, “Let my Texas go!” They’d say “no” and then he’d turn a briefcase into a child he’d adopted from Canada, or some other place without the Internet. Then he’d give congress huge wads of campaign cash, and they’d say, “Whatever, dude.”
Then Utah (would we really miss it?) would flood and trap the people attempting to flee California, and Texas could finally be free.
I think this might work out, especially if I have enough ketchup, because I think it might taste good on frog. And, really, who has ever heard of frog flu? Heck, if you say it – it sounds like a martial art – frog flu. It’s certainly better than Hammageddon.
6 Comments:
Swine Flue!Can’t shopping!?
Come here:http://www.gobrandmall.com
Just stay at home,saving money and own the best things.
We mainly supply Jordan,Nike,Puma and other sneakers,
Including Jordan 2009 and other 2009 new styles of shoes.
LV,GUCCI,PRADA,FENDI and other luxurious handbags.
Save up to 80%.
Our website is construction now,the products will update in these days.
If you want to buy any sneakers that don’t exist in it,please feel free to contact me,we will try best to meet your demand.
Free shipping in these days.
Welcome!
Your updated Ten Commandments movie proposal sounds an awful lot like a prequel to a certain science fiction show popular in the 60's and later in the 90's. I really don't think any computerized gimmicks Hollywood cam create today can ever replace that time honored phrase: "Scotty, beam me up." It's clear there's no intelligent life here (blogger, poster and their respective hangers-on and offspring, excluded).
Dear malsdfjaaof,
Umm, thanks, I guess. Now I know where to get my Swine Flu related products.
Dame Koldfoot,
Dang, you got it! I agree on the intelligent life comment - unless the previous poster is really Skynet come to sell us stuff during the Swine Flu aporkalypse.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Should I move to Houston, Dallas, or San Antonio?
cheap movers austin tx
Post a Comment
<< Home