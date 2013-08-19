Wilder by Far

Monday, August 19, 2013

'39 and the Art of Time Dilation

I've written about Brian May before.
Brian May makes Eddie Van Halen's mom (mum for those whose parents didn't have the guts to travel west) wonder where she went wrong:
1. World class guitarist (check)
2. Millionaire (check)
3. Ph.D in Astrophysics . . . dangit! Eddie, go study.
This song is about Einstein, time dilation, and cool.

Enjoy.

posted by John | 10:13 PM

1 Comments:

Anonymous Team said...

Enjoy!

5:25 AM  

